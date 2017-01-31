Caught on cam: Police need your help to ID suspect who robbed Boost Mobile store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a northwest side Boost Mobile.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd at the Boost Mobile store near 60th and Capitol.

The suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, and presented a demand note to the employee threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. The clerk handed over the money and the suspect fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 40-50 years-old, about 5’2” tall, and around 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black coat, and a blue stocking hat. A photo of the suspect is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.