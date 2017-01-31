× Crew members from numerous Apollo missions expected to attend EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH — Crew members from numerous Apollo missions are expected to attend EAA AirVenture 2017.

The 65th annual EAA AirVenture is set for July 24th through July 30th at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

The event will honor the Apollo program’s 50th anniversary.

The reunion is expected to be the largest gathering of Apollo astronauts at Oshkosh since the 1994 “Salute to Apollo” program.

That event brought together 15 of the men who were the faces of the American effort to put men on the moon.

Those who have already confirmed their attendance include:

Frank Borman (Apollo 8)

Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7)

Fred Haise (Apollo 13)

Jim Lovell (Apollo 8 and Apollo 13)

Al Worden (Apollo 15)

Additional astronauts are expected to confirm their attendance in the coming weeks.