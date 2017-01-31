× ESPN list: 3 Green Bay Packers quarterbacks among all-time greats in NFL

ESPN’s John Clayton posted his latest top quarterbacks of all time list on Monday, January 30th — and yes, three of the Packers greats are included in that list.

Brett Favre is ranked number seven on the list, Aaron Rodgers is number 10 and Bart Starr is ranked number 11.

Tops on Clayton’s list was Tom Brady followed by Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas and Otto Graham in the top five. CLICK HERE if you would like to view the rest of Clayton’s list on ESPN.com.

Do you agree with Clayton’s rankings and picks for this list? Do you think there were any obvious omissions? If so, share a comment below.