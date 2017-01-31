Governors Walker, Thompson to kick off yearlong Capitol commemoration

Posted 9:49 am, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 09:51AM, January 31, 2017
Madison (autumn) state capitol

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker was to be joined by former Gov. Tommy Thompson to officially kick off a yearlong celebration of the state Capitol’s 100th anniversary.

The current and former governors were to be joined by a host of invited guests and others at a Tuesday ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. All current and former legislative leaders, governors and Supreme Court justices along with people who have played an important role overseeing the Capitol have been invited.

A new exhibit on the Capitol’s 100-year history is also in place on the ground floor.

The kick-off ceremony is the first of several events being planned for this year to celebrate the building’s birthday. Others include special tours of the Capitol, a symposium of speakers, commemorative book and a Wisconsin Public Television documentary.

