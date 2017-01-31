× Have the ID you need to vote? If not, start the process for a free ID to vote now

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2017 spring primary election is weeks away, and the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to be sure people know how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting.

Many people already have valid ID for voting purposes (driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc.) Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

According to a press release, for persons who need identification to show at the polls for voting, DMV offers free IDs and has a voter ID Petition Process in place if required documents needed for an ID are not readily available.

Start now at wisconsindmv.gov or at a local DMV customer service center. DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times.

According to a press release from the DMV, to obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate, but if all documentation is not available, the ID Petition Process can be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

DMV offers this ID Petition Process service free of charge if needed for the purpose of voting.