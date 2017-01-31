Have you seen him? Watertown police seek man wanted on multiple warrants

Posted 10:16 am, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:17AM, January 31, 2017

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Department is seeking 38-year-old Jeremy Bock —  who has two active warrants through the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and one active warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bock is also sought as a person of interest in several recent criminal investigations spanning multiple local police jurisdictions.

It is believed that Bock may be in Watertown or in the surrounding area and is known to travel to and stay in Milwaukee.

Jeremy Bock

Jeremy Bock

Bock is 5’9” tall, 155 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jeremy Bock’s whereabouts or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at (920) 261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s