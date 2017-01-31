Is it just a cold, or the flu? Doctor shares the distinct differences between the two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They have very similar symptoms: a runny nose, a cough and sore throat. So how do you know if it's just a cold or the flu? Aurora Health Care physician Dr. John Brill joins Real Milwaukee to help us tell the difference.

The flu and the common cold are both respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Because they have similar symptoms, it can be difficult to tell the difference. Both usually have a runny or stuffy nose, cough and sore throat. But the flu is much more severe than a cold.

Here are a few symptoms - do you think the are cold or flu?

Symptoms are primarily above the neck - runny nose, cough, watery eyes, congestion, sneezing

Symptoms come on suddenly, like a bolt of lightning, and are severe

You're experiencing extreme fatigue, and you've got a fever of 101 or higher

It's the middle of summer - your nose is runny, you don't feel well and you've got a bad cough.

Cold - the flu season generally runs from November through March and is very rare in summer months.

What should you do if you think you have the flu?

If you think you have the flu, call your doctor. If it's caught in time, usually within 48 hours, your doctor can prescribe a medication that can lessen the symptoms. Other than that, get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids. There are also possible complications with the flu, like pneumonia, so it's best to see your doctor, especially if you have underlying medical conditions.

And remember, it's still not too late to get an annual flu shot. Even in January, it can still protect you from the flu since the season can run all the way to spring.