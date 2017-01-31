× It’s here! Milwaukee County Parks officials release 2017 schedule for “Traveling Beer Garden”

MILWAUKEE — It’s here!

Milwaukee County Parks officials on Tuesday, January 31st revealed the lineup for this year’s “Traveling Beer Garden,” and the schedule includes stops at 13 parks over 16 weeks.

The schedule is as follows:

Roll Out the Barrel Tour

May 17th – June 11th, Greenfield Park, West Allis

June 14th – July 9th, Grant Park, South Milwaukee

July 12th – August 6th, Scout Lake Park, Greendale

August 9th – September 4th, Doctors Park, Fox Point

Pass Me a Pint Tour

May 17th–29th, Juneau Park, Milwaukee

May 31st–June 11th, Kletzsch Park, Glendale

June 14th–June 25th, Froemming Park, Franklin

June 28th–July 9th, McCarty Park, West Allis

July 12th–23rd, Zablocki Park, Greenfield

July 26th–August 6th, Lake Park, Milwaukee

August 4th-6th –Brown Deer Golf Course (pop-up at PHC Classic tournament)

August 9th–20th, Greene Park, St. Francis

August 23rd–September 4th, Bender Park, Oak Creek

Officials also announced that a new, PERMANENT beer garden will be coming to Whitnall Park in 2017!

