It’s here! Milwaukee County Parks officials release 2017 schedule for “Traveling Beer Garden”
MILWAUKEE — It’s here!
Milwaukee County Parks officials on Tuesday, January 31st revealed the lineup for this year’s “Traveling Beer Garden,” and the schedule includes stops at 13 parks over 16 weeks.
The schedule is as follows:
Roll Out the Barrel Tour
- May 17th – June 11th, Greenfield Park, West Allis
- June 14th – July 9th, Grant Park, South Milwaukee
- July 12th – August 6th, Scout Lake Park, Greendale
- August 9th – September 4th, Doctors Park, Fox Point
Pass Me a Pint Tour
- May 17th–29th, Juneau Park, Milwaukee
- May 31st–June 11th, Kletzsch Park, Glendale
- June 14th–June 25th, Froemming Park, Franklin
- June 28th–July 9th, McCarty Park, West Allis
- July 12th–23rd, Zablocki Park, Greenfield
- July 26th–August 6th, Lake Park, Milwaukee
- August 4th-6th –Brown Deer Golf Course (pop-up at PHC Classic tournament)
- August 9th–20th, Greene Park, St. Francis
- August 23rd–September 4th, Bender Park, Oak Creek
Officials also announced that a new, PERMANENT beer garden will be coming to Whitnall Park in 2017!
