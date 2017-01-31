Latest: Pres. Donald Trump will NOT be making a trip to Milwaukee

Posted 2:47 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:51PM, January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Sources within the White House say President Donald Trump will not be making a trip to Milwaukee on Thursday as first reported.

Pres. Trump was expected to deliver a speech on the economy.

The reason for this change in plans has not been revealed.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s