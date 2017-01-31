Latest: Pres. Donald Trump will NOT be making a trip to Milwaukee

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. On Saturday, President Trump is making several phone calls with world leaders from Japan, Germany, Russia, France and Australia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Sources within the White House say President Donald Trump will not be making a trip to Milwaukee on Thursday as first reported.
Pres. Trump was expected to deliver a speech on the economy.
The reason for this change in plans has not been revealed.
