Marshall High School receives $25K grant from State Farm to create “engineering makerspace”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Marshall High School received a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

The grant, presented Tuesday, January 31st was part of "State Farm Neighborhood Assist," a program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.

Marshall High School was one of the top 40 causes from across the country voted to win this grant.

School officials said the money will be used to create an engineering makerspace, complete with 3D printers and scanners.

"Engineering makerspace. It's more than just a cool word. This is really a place where children will be able to experience some project-based learning opportunities. A number of partnerships went into this. This isn't just a district thing. The whole community comes together to bring this to life," Darienne Driver, Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent said.

Marshall High School was voted to win the money out of a group of 200 finalists.