× Milwaukee Brewers announce 2017 Theme Nights headed to Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Do you love the Miller Park Theme Nights?! This year’s lineup is a home run! According to the Milwaukee Brewers, an expanded and enhanced set of Theme Nights will be featured through the 2017 season.

Beginning Friday, February 3rd at 9:00 a.m., fans can purchase ticket packages for all the special events. There is a catch, however, ticket packages for each night are limited, with each purchase including a ticket to the game and a special promotional item. The promotional items are only available to fans who purchase the theme night packages.

Here’s a look at the following 18 Theme Nights for 2017.

Beatles Tribute Night & Postgame Laser Show – April 22 vs. St. Louis Cardinals – 6:10 p.m.

“Come Together” for Beatles Tribute Night, as the Brewers look to make it a “Hard Day’s Night” for the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s going to be a British invasion at Miller Park with special in-game features and music from the Fab Four, a Beatles-themed Postgame Laser Show and a one-of-a-kind Beatles T-shirt for fans who purchase a special Beatles Tribute Night ticket package. Packages start at just $22.

Sportsman’s Nights – May 10 vs. Boston Red Sox & September 13 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates – both 7:10 p.m.

Get ready for fishing and hunting season in style by joining the Brewers for Sportsman’s Nights at Miller Park, presented by Pick ’n Save. This special ticket package includes a seat to the game plus a Brewers fishing lure on May 10 and a Brewers orange bomber hat on September 13. Packages start at $15.

Star Wars™ Night + Postgame Laser Show – May 13 vs. New York Mets – 6:10 p.m.

The Brewers join the Rebel Forces as they seek to infiltrate the ranks of the New York Empire and retrieve the plans for destroying the Mets Death Star. Fans who enlist in the cause by purchasing a special Star Wars™ Night ticket package will receive a limited-edition Jedi Keon Bobblehead. Following this intergalactic battle, the Rebel Forces will celebrate the restoration of order to the National League Galaxy with a Star Wars™-themed Postgame Laser Show. Fans can join the fight with packages starting at just $24.

Marvel Super Heroes™ Day – June 3 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 3:10 p.m.

Are you an Asgardian Thunder God? Does the Super Soldier serum course through your veins? Then it’s time for everyone to band together and head to Miller Park for Marvel Super Heroes™ Day, presented by Kwik Trip. The Brewers will look to defeat Dr. Kershaw and his powerful group of super villains known as the Los Angeles Dodgers. To help with the cause, heroes from across the Marvel Universe will join forces with the Crew through special in-game features, movie clips and character appearances. Fans who purchase a Marvel Super Heroes ™ Day ticket package will receive a limited-edition Iron Man Bobblehead, designed by Marvel specifically for this event. Come support the good guys with packages starting at $24.

Bark at the Park – June 6 vs. San Francisco Giants – 6:40 p.m.

It’s going to be a “ruff” night as the Brewers let the dogs out for Miller Park’s first-ever Bark at the Park event. As part of this special event, your four-legged friends can accompany you to the game as you cheer on the Crew alongside your canine companions. All dogs will receive a collapsible Brewers dog dish, plus the first 300 dogs signed up will have the opportunity to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track with their owner. To top it off, a portion of all Bark at the Park ticket packages sold will go to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Bring your best friend to the park with packages starting at $24. (Please note a ticket is required for both you and your pet.)

Coaches vs. Cancer Night – September 2 vs. Washington Nationals – 6:10 p.m.

The Brewers will do their part to support the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative. All fans who purchase the special ticket package for the Saturday, September 2 game against the Washington Nationals will receive a limited edition mini Craig Counsell bobblehead (in purple sneakers). A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The collaboration empowers basketball coaches, their teams, and local communities to make a difference in the fight against cancer. The program has already helped raise more than $100 million to support the American Cancer Society’s mission. Packages for this special night start at $18.

And these are just the beginning. The Brewers are also offering Taste of Miller Park, Peanuts® Night, Faith Day presented by Thrivent (with a postgame concert by MercyMe), Hello Kitty® Night, Grateful Dead Night and much more. Tickets are limited and only those who purchase the special Theme Night packages are eligible to receive that night’s promotional item. All Theme Night tickets must be purchased in advance and can be obtained by visiting brewers.com/themenights, by calling 414-902-4000 or by calling 414-902-4777 for groups of 25 or more.

Beginning Saturday, February 18, Theme Night packages will be subject to demand-based pricing.

For more information about all Theme Nights, CLICK HERE.