No. 10 Wisconsin routs Illinois 57-43

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ethan Happ scored 14 points and led the way in No. 10 Wisconsin’s 57-43 rout over Illinois on Tuesday night, January 31st.

Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed.

Much of the hot start came from the open 3-pointers Illinois allowed Wisconsin’s players to take — the Badgers shot 7 of 23 from 3-point range in the game.

The Badgers big men dominated the game in the post, out-rebounding Illinois 45-36, including 19-6 on the offensive boards.

Nigel Hayes scored 11 points and added eight rebounds for Wisconsin.

Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both had 10 points for Illinois (13-10, 3-7).