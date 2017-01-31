One lucky player! $350,000 SuperCash! ticket sold at Piggly Wiggly in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — One lucky SuperCash! player matched all six numbers in the January 30 drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.
That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 5, 14, 18, 19, 21 and 23. The top prize ticket was purchased at Piggly Wiggly at 2315 North 124th Street in Brookfield.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.
How to Play
- Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39
- The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day
- There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing