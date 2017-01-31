× One lucky player! $350,000 SuperCash! ticket sold at Piggly Wiggly in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — One lucky SuperCash! player matched all six numbers in the January 30 drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.

That night’s winning SuperCash! numbers were 5, 14, 18, 19, 21 and 23. The top prize ticket was purchased at Piggly Wiggly at 2315 North 124th Street in Brookfield.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.

