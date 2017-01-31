× Payments on Milwaukee Bucks arena-related projects more than $80 million so far

MILWAUKEE — Payments on projects related to the Milwaukee Bucks arena have reached $83 million.

As of December, more than $75 million had gone toward the arena — $8 million toward the new parking structure and the remainder going toward a public plaza.

Overall, those payments are less than 20 percent of the $524 million budget for the arena, parking structure and plaza.

