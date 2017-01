× Police: 53-year-old woman bitten by family pit bull; dog turned over to MADACC

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a woman was injured when she was bitten by a dog on Monday night, January 30th.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 10th and Clarke.

Police said the 53-year-old woman was bitten by a family pit bull. She suffered non-life threatening injuries, and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dog was turned over to MADACC.