“Promise Zone” initiative aimed at connecting Milwaukee residents in need with resources

MILWAUKEE — Revitalizing Milwaukee neighborhoods and lives is the focus of a new “Promise Zone” effort announced by the Milwaukee Common Council Tuesday, January 31st.

Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton said a team of organizers will soon be working as agents of positive change across the city.

The organizers will work to better connect community members with a number of city agencies, including helping make sure police are aware of ongoing community issues and identifying job creation opportunities.

“What we kind of want to do today is let the community know that these organizations will be reaching out, having a couple of organizational meetings in their areas so that we can identify those problem areas that we will set some institutional support around,” Hamilton said.

The “Promise Zone” plan is intended to work in tandem with other plans already underway, such as the “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative.