Public weighs in during input session on Office of African-American Affairs

Posted 10:20 pm, January 31, 2017, by
MILWAUKEE — Tackling important issues by finding answers from the community itself — that was the goal of a community input session on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday night, January 31st.

It was hosted by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Rep. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee.

The topic: Workforce development and criminal justice reform with in the Office of African-American Affairs.

“The general idea with all these meeting will be a consistent forum for people, regularly, not just once or twice, to give feedback about what’s working, what’s not working as these programs get implemented,” Abele said.

At the meeting, community members were told about existing policies and programs, and they had a chance to weigh in.

