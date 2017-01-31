WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questions Peter Neffenger, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, during Neffenger's testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee June 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on the topic 'Frustrated Travelers: Rethinking TSA Operations to Improve Passenger Screening and Address Threats to Aviation.' (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Republican Sen. Johnson calls travel ban ‘reasonable’
MADISON — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls President Donald Trump’s travel ban a “pretty reasonable proposal” and is asking opponents to read the executive order “and tell me what you disagree with.”
Johnson broke his silence on the travel ban affecting seven mostly Muslim countries in a radio interview Tuesday on WISN-AM. He says the order is being “blown out of proportion” by opponents.
He says Trump critics will “agitate with the smallest provocation.”
Johnson is also calling on Democrats to help Republicans quickly confirm Trump’s Cabinet appointees. Johnson asks Democrats to “give us a little hand here so this administration can actually get up and running and I think the roll out of these policies will be smoother.”
Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.