In 93-6 vote, Elaine Chao confirmed as transportation secretary

Posted 12:24 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Elaine Chao testifies during her confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. secretary of transportation before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee as her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) looks on, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chao, who has previously served as secretary of the Labor Department, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Elaine Chao testifies during her confirmation hearing to be the next U.S. secretary of transportation before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee as her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) looks on, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chao, who has previously served as secretary of the Labor Department, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve Elaine Chao as secretary of transportation.

The vote was 93 to 6.

Chao, a veteran Washington government executive, previously served as labor secretary in the George W. Bush administration.

“It would be hard to come up with a more qualified nominee than Secretary Chao,” said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, the Commerce Committee chairman who oversaw her confirmation hearings.

The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, said on the floor before Tuesday’s vote that he had spoken to Chao Monday night. She told him she was not consulted by the White House about the recent immigration executive order that led to chaos and confusion at some airports over the weekend, he said.

While announcing that he would vote for Chao, Nelson praised her for having the “experience and common sense” needed to “give level headed advise” to the new administration of President Donald Trump, which has faced fierce criticism for its handling of that executive order.

Chao is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky. She is the fifth Cabinet member to be confirmed even though Democrats did not push to delay her vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s