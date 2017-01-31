Senator Ron Johnson on Pres. Trump’s immigration order: “It`s not a Muslim ban. Not even close”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator Ron Johnson said the executive order on immigration signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, January 27th said the ban is getting blown out of proportion by President Trump's opponents.

Tuesday, January 31st marked Senator Johnson's first public comment on the ban. Johnson is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, so it was unusual he didn't comment on an issue involving homeland security.

"It`s not a Muslim ban. Not even close," Johnson said.

Johnson called into the Jay Weber Show and took a stance on the immigration ban.

"Literally, it is a pretty reasonable proposal. I don`t see why this is so blown out of proportion. Now, I think the roll out, obviously, could have been smoother," Johnson said.

President Trump's executive order, which stops immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program has divided Wisconsin politicians.

In Madison, Governor Scott Walker left an event celebrating the state Capitol's 100th anniversary without taking questions Tuesday. On Monday, Walker appeared to support the ban, calling it "a safety issue."

"We`re really hoping he would push back against Trump," Rep. Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) said.

Anderson, a freshman Assembly Democrat is circulating a letter, asking Governor Walker to denounce the executive order.

"We need to be compassionate. We need to be open, and we need to make sure we`re doing the right thing, because that`s what makes America great," Anderson said.

Anderson's office told FOX6 19 Democrats have signed on, but no Republicans.

"Perhaps the roll out wasn`t the easiest and the swiftest way to get the message out," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

But far from denouncing the ban, Vos said he supports it.

"We`re not closing our doors, I think some people want to portray it that way. I think we want to make sure we`re welcoming and we do it in a way that protects the public, and I think this order does that," Vos said.

When asked Tuesday morning about the backlash to President Trump's ban, Senator Johnson said President Trump's critics will "agitate with the slightest provocation."

When asked whether Johnson would do an interview with FOX6 News, an aide pointed us to his talk radio interview.