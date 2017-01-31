× Survey: Only 31% of voters approve of job Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is doing

MILWAUKEE — A survey by Public Policy Polling (PPP), a firm that aligns with the Democratic Party, finds that 62 percent of voters in Milwaukee County disapprove of the job Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is doing. 31 percent of voters approve of his job performance.

The poll also states the following:

“Beyond that, voters consider (Sheriff Clarke) to be somewhat of a national embarrassment. 65% say that he’s had a negative impact on Milwaukee County’s image nationally, to only 29% who think he’s had a positive impact. White voters (34/59 approval for Clarke) and black voters (22/72 approval for Clarke) are united in their negative feelings toward him.”

NOTE: Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,260 Milwaukee County voters, including 722 Democratic primary voters, from January 27th to 29th. The margin of error is +/-2.8% for the overall sample, and +/-3.7% for the Democratic primary voter sample. Participants were selected through a list based sample, and responded via landline telephone calls.