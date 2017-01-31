× Suspect in fatal shooting of Chaabane Tandji sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Judge sentenced 28-year-old Terrance Hutchinson on Tuesday, January 31st to life in prison without eligibility for parole in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Chaabane Tandji.

Tandji was gunned down on April 24, 2016 inside Tanji Foods on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near 7th Street during an armed robbery.

Terrance Hutchinson was charged along with Carson-Quinn in this case. Hutchinson pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 23-year-old Shannon Carson-Quinn on Friday, January 27th to 20 years in prison and five years of extended supervision.