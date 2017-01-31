Suspect in fatal shooting of Chaabane Tandji sentenced to life in prison

Posted 1:23 pm, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, January 31, 2017
Terrance Hutchinson

Terrance Hutchinson

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Judge sentenced 28-year-old Terrance Hutchinson on Tuesday, January 31st to life in prison without eligibility for parole in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Chaabane Tandji.

Tandji was gunned down on April 24, 2016 inside Tanji Foods on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near 7th Street during an armed robbery.

Terrance Hutchinson was charged along with Carson-Quinn in this case. Hutchinson pleaded guilty in December to one felony count of first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 23-year-old Shannon Carson-Quinn on Friday, January 27th to 20 years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Shannon Carson-Quinn and Terrance Hutchinson

Shannon Carson-Quinn and Terrance Hutchinson

The complaint in this case indicates surveillance video showed Hutchinson point a pistol directly at the victim, and then the victim stopped moving. Hutchinson then allegedly went through Tandji’s pockets before leaving the store.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that Carson-Quinn and Hutchinson were former employees of Tanji Foods. They worked for Chaabane Tandji, but were apparently fired by Tandji’s cousin after Tandji sold the store to that cousin.

Chaabane Tandji

Chaabane Tandji

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s