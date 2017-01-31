The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park Saturday

MILWAUKEE -- The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park on Saturday. Carl is getting an early look at all the adorable animals for us.
About Great Lakes Pet Expo (website)
Pet Fundraiser Show with animal entertainment, educational presentations, specialty pet products and services. Local rescues and shelters are featured with their companion, adoptable pets.
Hours:
Saturday, February 4: 10am – 6pm
VIP Hour: 9am – 10am
Admission:
Adults: $7 10am – 3pm, $5 3pm – 6pm
VIP Hour: Adults $15, Children (ages 5-12) $3
Children 12 and under: FREE 10am to 6pm
Veterans FREE with Military ID after 10am.
To purchase tickets, click here.
For more information, please visit http://www.petexpomilwaukee.com or call 414-915-4156.
Parking $6/car, $3/motorcycle