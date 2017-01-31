The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park Saturday

Posted 9:12 am, January 31, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The largest pet expo in the state of Wisconsin takes over State Fair Park on Saturday. Carl is getting an early look at all the adorable animals for us.

About Great Lakes Pet Expo (website)

Pet Fundraiser Show with animal entertainment, educational presentations, specialty pet products and services. Local rescues and shelters are featured with their companion, adoptable pets.

Hours:
Saturday, February 4: 10am – 6pm
VIP Hour: 9am – 10am

Admission:
Adults: $7 10am – 3pm, $5 3pm – 6pm
VIP Hour: Adults $15, Children (ages 5-12) $3
Children 12 and under: FREE 10am to 6pm
Veterans FREE with Military ID after 10am.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, please visit http://www.petexpomilwaukee.com or call 414-915-4156.

Parking $6/car, $3/motorcycle

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s