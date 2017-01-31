× University of Wisconsin ups total affected by travel ban

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is increasing the number of students, faculty and staff it says are affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban covering seven mostly Muslim countries.

The university on Tuesday said there are 115 people on campus affected by the ban. That’s up from its initial estimate of 88.

The UW System initially estimated Monday that 130 students statewide would be covered under the ban, but it was working to update that number.

UW-Madison officials had said they were concerned that one student studying abroad may not be able to return to the U.S. WISC-TV interviewed the student who has dual Canadian and Iranian citizenship. Because of that dual citizenship, the student says she believes she will be able to re-enter the country on Wednesday.