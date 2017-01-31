× Washington County officials locate guns, body armor, drugs during traffic stop; 3 men arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after a traffic stop uncovered guns, body armor and marijuana inside a vehicle Friday, January 27th.

The traffic stop took place after a vehicle was operating without a tail lights around 8:40 p.m. on I-41 near Mequon Road in the Village of Germantown. The deputy made the stop because the vehicle did not have working tail lights.

During the stop the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and removed three men from the vehicle — a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, and two 20-year-old men from Appleton.

Officials searched the vehicle and located two guns, body armor and a small amount of marijuana.

All three suspects were arrested for charges ranging from an outstanding arrest warrant, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a weapon and felon in possession of body armor.

No other details have been released.

