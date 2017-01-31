× West Allis police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle at 108th and Oklahoma Avenue

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night, January 31st.

It happened near Highway 100 and Oklahoma Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, and at least one individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

