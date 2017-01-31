Wisconsin lawmakers circulate legislation denouncing Islamophobia and hate

MILWAUKEE — There was a big crowd Tuesday morning, January 31st at City Hall in Milwaukee as Senator Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee and Rep. Jonathan Brostoff began circulating legislation denouncing Islamophobia and hate in Wisconsin.

A petition was also launched in support of the resolution.

This, on the heels of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Signed Friday, January 27th it bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program.

 

Senator Larson and Rep. Brostoff said the move was in response to a growing number of hate crimes and hateful rhetoric used by political figures and elected officials.

