1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies burned in fire

SAN DIEGO, CA — A house fire in California displaced a family and burned through thousands of dollars worth of Girl Scout cookies.

Officials say the fire started in the garage of a San Diego suburb Tuesday morning, January 31st.

The family made it out safely but when they got out, they realized their daughter’s Girl Scout cookie inventory in the garage was destroyed.

“The girls are worried about their Girl Scout cookies and making sure that you know, they’ve lost them all. Over a thousand boxes in the garage,” said Ericka Taylor, Greg Rogers Elementary School Principal.

The Girl Scouts of San Diego released a statement saying staff members have reached out to the family to offer assistance.

As for the thousands of dollars in cookies that burned in the fire, the organization says it will replace the cookies and the family will not be held responsible for the loss.