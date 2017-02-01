× 12 awards handed out to members of the community for their work preventing crime

MILWAUKEE — Community members were honored Wednesday, February 1st for helping prevent crime in Milwaukee.

A special ceremony was held at the Wisconsin Club, recognizing multiple community groups and business owners for making Milwaukee a better place to live and work.

A total of 12 awards were handed out during the 68th year of the event.

“Obviously the police are responsible for a significant component of crime prevention, but it really is about the community and the network of community individuals and organizations trying to their neighborhoods safe, and today recognize that,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said.