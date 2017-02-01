3 student-athletes at Brookfield East make commitments to play at college

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield East HS had 3 students making college commitments on national signing day, Wednesday, February 1. All three are set to play at Division I schools. Max Aslin will play football for the Air Force Academy. Trey Goodnetter is set to play soccer at UW Milwaukee. Roland Conway will be playing soccer next season at Marquette.

Brookfield East HS Signing Day
Trey Goodnetter, UW Milaukee, Soccer
Max Aslin, Air Force Academy, Football
Roland Conway, Marquette, Soccer

