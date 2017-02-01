× 5 Germantown football players make commitments to play in college

GERMANTOWN — Three Germantown high school football players make their commitments on Wednesday, February 1 to play in college. Two signed today with Division II schools. Austin Mozdzen will play with Winona State. Dan Colvin will be playing next season with St. Cloud. Three other football players officially signed on to play at the Division III level. Ahmed Kharoub will play at UW Eau Claire. Zach Larsen will play for Concordia. Connor Storming will play next year at ST. Thomas.



Germantown Signing Day



Ahmed Kharoub, Zach Larsen & Connor Storming



Austin Mozdzen & Dan Colvin