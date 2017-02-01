5 Germantown football players make commitments to play in college

Posted 2:43 pm, February 1, 2017, by
teampic115725-10445-1btkr6p

GERMANTOWN — Three Germantown high school football players make their commitments on Wednesday, February 1 to play in college. Two signed today with Division II schools. Austin Mozdzen will play with Winona State. Dan Colvin will be playing next season with St. Cloud. Three other football players officially signed on to play at the Division III level. Ahmed Kharoub will play at UW Eau Claire. Zach Larsen will play for Concordia. Connor Storming will play next year at ST. Thomas.

gtown-signing-day-2017
Germantown Signing Day
ahmed-kharoub-zach-larsen-and-connor-stoming-d3-commits
Ahmed Kharoub, Zach Larsen & Connor Storming
dan-colvin-and-austin-mozdzen-d2-signing-gtown
Austin Mozdzen & Dan Colvin

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s