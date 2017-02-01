× 6 student-athletes at Sussex Hamilton HS sign letters to play at collegiate level

SUSSEX — Hamilton high school was a busy place on national signing day, Wednesday, February 1. They had 6 student-athletes confirming where they will be playing in college next year. Calvin Dassow will play football at Northern Illinois. Connor Provan is set to play soccer at UW Milwaukee. Jaelyn Howard committed to playing softball at McHenry Community College. Joey Bolda will be playing football for UW La Crosse. And Ryan Feuerstein and Ben Holtzen have decided to play soccer for St. Norbert.



