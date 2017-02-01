6 student-athletes at Sussex Hamilton HS sign letters to play at collegiate level

Posted 2:22 pm, February 1, 2017, by
4af4c78ba31db758f1a9161c5b51b2dd_400x400

SUSSEX — Hamilton high school was a busy place on national signing day, Wednesday, February 1. They had 6 student-athletes confirming where they will be playing in college next year. Calvin Dassow will play football at Northern Illinois. Connor Provan is set to play soccer at UW Milwaukee. Jaelyn Howard committed to playing softball at McHenry Community College. Joey Bolda will be playing football for UW La Crosse. And Ryan Feuerstein and Ben Holtzen have decided to play soccer for St. Norbert.

bolda
Joey Bolda, UW La Crosse, Football
dassow
Calvin Dassow, Northern Illinois, Football
feuerstein
Ryan, Feuerstein, St. Norbert, Soccer
howard
Jaelyn Howard, McHenry Community College, Softball
provan
Connor Provan, UW Milwaukee, Soccer
hotlzen
Ben Holtzen, St. Norbert, Soccer

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s