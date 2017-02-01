Big East Women’s Basketball Championship Ticket Giveaway!

FOX6Now.com and the Big East Conference have teamed up to give four(4) lucky winners six(6) tickets to each of the Big East Women’s Basketball tournaments March 4th – 7th, 2017 hosted by Marquette University.

Approved by the league’s athletic directors at the recent BIG EAST summer meeting, the Golden Eagles will welcome all 10 BIG EAST teams to the Al McGuire Center, which is located in the heart of Marquette’s Milwaukee campus.

You may enter this contest ONCE before it ends at 11:59 P.M. on Thursday,  February 23, 2017.

