Boston Marathon bombing survivor to marry firefighter who rescued her

BOSTON -- A survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing plans to marry the firefighter who rescued her moments after the bombs went off.

The New York Post reports that Roseann Sdoia was watching the runners near the finish line when the bombs went off on April 15, 2013. Sdoia was hit by shrapnel from the pressure-cooker bombs.

Firefighter Mike Materia came to her aid and went with her to the hospital.

"In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him," Sdoia told the Post. "She was like, 'Oh, did you see that firefighter? He's so cute.' And I was like, 'Mom, I just got blown up.'"