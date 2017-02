MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday morning, February 1st near 35th and North.

Officials say the victim, an adult male, was driving a vehicle shortly before 11:00 a.m. when an unknown suspect(s) shot into the vehicle. The victim died from his injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

