Brookfield students preparing to compete in one of country’s largest science competitions

BROOKFIELD -- A group of high school students in Brookfield is preparing to compete in one of the country's largest science competitions. They're headed to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.

The physics class at Brookfield Academy on Wednesday, February 1st was conducting experiments on buoyancy.

"It helps to really understand it conceptually," said Victoria Toledo, sophomore.

Physics is where it all begins for the freshmen. Sophomore year, students take on chemistry. Junior year, it's biology, and then AP courses.

Now, five Brookfield Academy students are part of a team set to compete in the 2017 National Science Bowl competition.

"It is a series of questions that range anywhere from Earth science, biology, chemistry, physics, and math and energy," said Sarah Kohnle, Brookfield Academy science teacher.

This is only the second year students at Brookfield Academy competed in regionals, and they made it to nationals.

They're a tight-knit group.

"I feel like we kind of help carry each other through this," said Toledo.

Ahead of the competition, the teammates have spent time going over their marital in detail, memorizing the minutia.

"It is kind of like, what is this part of the cell that you may have touched over one time in your freshman biology course," said Noah Ahmed, senior.

And their advisor said they've got a few non-academic strategies, too.

"We`re working on some techniques for helping us buzz in more quickly," said Kohnle.

They're hoping to beat out thousands of other students from around the country, and be the best high school science students in the nation.

"It would be a dream, to some degree. We've all had a total love of science for the longest time," said Ahmed.

The winning schools receive a $1,000 prize for their school science department. The competition is April 27th to May 1st in Washington, D.C.