Caledonia police: “Crest White Strips” thief from Green Bay area may have struck again

CALEDONIA — Police say a “Crest White Strips” thief may have struck again.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief at the Walgreens store on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia.

Police said the woman bolted from the store with four boxes of the White Strips, valued at more than $40 each. She was driving a black SUV with temporary plates.

Similar thefts were reported in January in the Green Bay area.

In those cases, nearly $7,000 worth of the product was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.