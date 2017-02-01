RACINE -- Kramp spent the morning at Racine Dental for Children's Dental Awareness Month. He learns about the proper ways to brush/floss, when to get children brushing by themselves, when to start brushing babies teeth, when to start fluoride, and the difference between kids tooth brushes vs. adult tooth brushes.
Children’s Dental Awareness Month: Tips for taking care of your teeth
