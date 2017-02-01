× “Donors urgently needed:” Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who come to donate from now until February 26th, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Fond du Lac

Ripon

2/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

2/21/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Waterloo

2/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

2/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

2/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

2/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

2/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

3/2/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

3/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue

Oak Creek

2/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

Wauwatosa

2/21/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., YMCA W Suburban Branch, 2420 N 124th St

_______________

Sheboygan

Sheboygan

2/17/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/3/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

3/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mercy Walworth Medical Center, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

_______________

Waukesha

Hartland

2/28/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Mukwonago

2/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

2/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73 W16663 Janesville Rd

Oconomowoc

2/24/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 South St

2/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

2/16/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/21/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

3/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

2/17/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue