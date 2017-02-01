× For the fans! Milwaukee Brewers release 2017 promotional schedule; giveaways

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, February 1st, the entire promotional and giveaway schedule for the 2017 season. Fans can look forward to bobbleheads, as well as a Bob Uecker Magic 8-Ball, replica batting practice pullover and much more.

The complete schedule includes All-Fan Giveaways, two All-Kid Giveaways and eight additional promotions for the first 20,000 fans in attendance.

2017 Ticket Promotions at Miller Park

According to a news release from the Brewers, this season, the team is introducing a new twist to their annual 5-County, 5-Day Celebration. In 2017, the Crew will host five “5-County Fridays,” spread throughout the season, during which residents of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha Counties will save 50% off tickets. The dates include April 21 vs. St. Louis, May 12 vs. New York-NL, June 2 vs. Los Angeles-NL, June 30 vs. Miami and September 1 vs. Washington. Excludes the Miller Lite Beerpen, All-Inclusive Areas, and Uecker Seats.

“Spring Madness (414)” returns to Miller Park on April 28-30 when the Crew takes on the Atlanta Braves. Fans will enjoy special “414” concession pricing throughout the weekend with $4 16oz beers, $1 hot dogs & small sodas, and $4 nachos.

“Kids & Senior Citizens Discount Days” are back at Miller Park this year. Kids 14 and under and seniors 60+ save 50% on tickets for all weekday afternoon home games at the ballpark. Excludes Opening Day, All-Inclusive Areas, and Uecker Seats.

Fans can enjoy “Miller High Life Mondays,” where Terrace Reserved tickets are just $6 for all Monday home games, courtesy of Miller High Life. Excludes Opening Day.

Friday nights are “Student Nights” at Miller Park. All high school and college students can purchase $10 Terrace Reserved or $15 Loge Bleachers tickets (excluding Cubs games), plus enjoy a special $3 menu – featuring hot dogs, nachos, soda and beer (21 and over) – through the end of the first inning. Standing Room Only tickets will be available day of game for Friday night Cubs games. Excludes the Miller Lite Beerpen.

2017 Giveaway Dates at Miller Park

Date/Opponent Promotion Quantity April 23 vs. St. Louis Jonathan Villar Stolen Base Champion Bobblehead All Fans April 28 vs. Atlanta Free-Shirt Friday (Long Sleeve) First 20,000 Fans April 30 vs. Atlanta Orlando Arcia Player Wristbands All Kids May 14 vs. New York-NL Brewers Wristlet First 20,000 Fans May 26 vs. Arizona Free-Shirt Friday (3/4 Sleeve) First 20,000 Fans May 28 vs. Arizona Robin Yount Motorcycle Bobblehead All Fans June 4 vs. Los Angeles -NL Replica Batting Practice Pullover First 20,000 Fans June 16 vs. San Diego Free-Shirt Friday (Short Sleeve Fan Design) First 20,000 Fans June 18 vs. San Diego Brewers Golf Umbrella First 20,000 Fans July 2 vs. Miami Zach Davies Bobblehead All Fans July 14 vs. Philadelphia Free-Shirt Friday (Replica Jersey) First 20,000 Fans July 16 vs. Philadelphia 1982 AL Championship Replica Ring All Fans August 11 vs. Cincinnati Free-Shirt Friday (Performance T-shirt) First 20,000 Fans August 13 vs. Cincinnati Uecker 8-Ball All Fans September 3 vs. Washington Velcro Toss and Catch Game All Kids

Tickets to catch all the action at Miller Park will go on sale on Saturday, February 18th beginning at 9:00 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Miller Park Box Office, over the phone at (414) 902-4000 or (800) 933-7890 or online via brewers.com. A limited amount of tickets for Opening Day will be available at the Miller Park Box Office ONLY – there will not be any available online or via phone orders. Opening Day tickets also remain available through Brewers 2017 Ticket Plans, including the new Flex 10-Pack, which allows fans the freedom to pick their games as they go, plus includes Opening Day as a FREE 11th game.

Please note the following safety regulations: Due to the food and beverage renovations at Miller Park, all ticket lines will remain outside of the building. No concessions will be available on site. Participants will not be permitted to line up prior to noon on Friday, February 17. No hand-made or hand-built shelters shall be permitted. No shelters made of cardboard or wood will be permitted. Shelters with a footprint greater than 100 square feet are not permitted unless otherwise approved by the Brewers. Miller Park power sources are not available for public use and gas generators are not permitted on the property. Only State-Approved gas/propane heating/grilling units with fuel-valve turn-offs and self-contained charcoal/wood units are permitted; provided, however, that they must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the building or shelters. Activity and items permitted on the premises are subject to the approval of the Brewers. The Brewers reserve the right to remove any shelter, items, or individuals from the property.

This comes after the Brewers announced a record-setting 18 Theme Nights that will be held at the ballpark this season.