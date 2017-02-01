Franklin police seek suspect who crashed car, led officers on 2 pursuits

FRANKLIN — Franklin police need your help to track down a suspect who fled from officers in two separate incidents early Wednesday, February 1st.

Officials say around 5:45 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop on Drexel just east of Loomis Rd. for a suspended registration and possible warrants on the driver. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled eastbound on Drexel Ave. at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the fleeing vehicle was involved in a property damage accident in an apartment complex parking located near 76th and Drexel Ave. prior to the driver fleeing on foot.

Property damage incident near 76th & Drexel, Franklin

While searching the area for the driver, officers were notified by a resident that their SUV was stolen while left running in a driveway.

Franklin Police Department

Franklin squads attempted to stop the stolen SUV near 76th and Drexel. The vehicle failed to stop and a second pursuit ensued northbound on S. 76th St. before proceeding eastbound on Rawson Ave. at a high rate. The pursuit was terminated just west of 35th and Rawson Ave.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.

