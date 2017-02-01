Franklin police seek suspect who crashed car, led officers on 2 pursuits

FRANKLIN — Franklin police need your help to track down a suspect who fled from officers in two separate incidents early Wednesday, February 1st.

Officials say around 5:45 a.m. officers attempted a traffic stop on Drexel just east of Loomis Rd. for a suspended registration and possible warrants on the driver. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled eastbound on Drexel Ave. at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the fleeing vehicle was involved in a property damage accident in an apartment complex parking located near 76th and Drexel Ave. prior to the driver fleeing on foot.

While searching the area for the driver, officers were notified by a resident that their SUV was stolen while left running in a driveway. Franklin squads attempted to stop the stolen SUV near 76th and Drexel. The vehicle failed to stop and a second pursuit ensued northbound on S. 76th St. before proceeding eastbound on Rawson Ave. at a high rate. The pursuit was terminated just west of 35th and Rawson Ave. Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department.