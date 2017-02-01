× Froedtert proposes 4-story expansion in $43M project

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Hospital is proposing a $43 million addition to its Center for Advanced Care.

The proposal would add four stories to an eight-story structure that opened in October 2015.

Froedtert’s occupancy rate is among the highest in the state, averaging more than 85 percent each year.

Occupancy has increased by double digit percentages within the last year.

The proposal is expected to be discussed at the Design Review Board’s meeting Thursday, February 2nd.

