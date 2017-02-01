× Get behind the wheel at the 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The Wisconsin Center on February 25 – March 5, 2017 showcasing hundreds of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from over 30 manufacturers.

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows, the nation’s largest auto show producer. The Auto Show will be open to the public Saturday, February 25 through Sunday, March 5 at the Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.). Show hours are Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sundays 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday – Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults (13 and over), $9 for senior citizens (62 and older, valid Monday-Thursday only), and $6 for children ages 7-12. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Family Days, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5. Attendees may purchase e-tickets at AutoShowMilwaukee.com to save $1 on adult admission and avoid waiting in box office lines.