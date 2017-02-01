Hosting a Super Bowl party? The delicious appetizers at the Milwaukee Public Market

Posted 9:07 am, February 1, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- If you're hosting a Super Bowl party this Sunday, the Milwaukee Public Market has plenty of ideas to spruce up your spread. Carl spent the morning at the Milwaukee Public Market to help us pick some amazing appetizers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s