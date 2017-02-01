In Ozaukee County, where Pres. Trump got 56% of the vote, some weigh in on immigration ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Polls show Americans are almost evenly split as to whether they agree with President Donald Trump's immigration ban. Since it was signed on Friday, January 27th, there have been protests from those who oppose the ban. On Wednesday, February 1st, FOX6 News went to rural Ozaukee County, where voters helped President Trump win Wisconsin.

A poll on FOX6Now.com, asking viewers whether they support or oppose President Trump's executive order on immigration had about 3,500 votes as of Wednesday afternoon. 52 percent said they are in favor of the ban.

FOX6 News talked to rural voters about that and their general impressions nearly two weeks into President Trump's presidency.

Just off I-43 in the Town of Belgium, you can't miss "Hobo's Korner Kitchen." It's a place where friends can have candid conversations about their country.

"Democrat, Republican, Independent, it's how we were brought up -- family values, national pride, things like that," said Ardy Gantner, who is critical of President Trump.

A group of ladies FOX6 News spoke with graduated from Port Washington High School in 1966. Last year's 50-year anniversary brought them back together, and now, they meet for lunch.

In Ozaukee County, where President Trump got 56 percent of the vote, most women at the table said they believe President Trump's agenda isn't getting a fair shake.

"They haven't even given the President a chance to even discover that, to explore it, to talk about it," said Lila Mueller, who supports President Trump.

"All I see is opposition on every single thing he says and does," said Joan Weinrich.

That applies to a 90-day ban on travel from seven select countries and a 120-day ban on all refugee admissions -- a move that has sparked nationwide protests.

"I think you could do that for a short period of time, to get your ducks in a row on how you're going to deal with it," said Mueller.

Others said they're worried about how the ban affects legal residents and students.

"They've got to be able to see their families and their friends. I mean, that separation is, I think, too much," said Barb Sherbuno, who is critical of President Trump.

"If you throw it out there one night on a tweet, and the whole world should know what it is, I think that's where the mistakes are coming, where people aren't being allowed who should be allowed," said Gantner.

The ladies said they agree it's important to hear different perspectives, especially among friends.

"I had a very wise, older mentor who told me 'when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change,' and that's kind of a good mantra for all of us," said Binder.

As for how these conversations can carry into politics, the women said they'd like to see less bickering among lawmakers. One of the top concerns we heard about was healthcare -- specifically the cost of prescription drugs and how Republicans plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.