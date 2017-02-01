Kohl’s donates $750K to support Hunger Task Force MyPlate initiative

MILWAUKEE — Kohl’s announced Wednesday, February 1st, they’ve donated $750,000 to support the new Hunger Task Force MyPlate initiative — a healthy eating guide influenced by the USDA MyPlate food model.

The Hunger Task Force MyPlate program raises awareness of incorporating all five food groups and encourages the public to be conscious of how their food donations impact healthy eating. Hunger Task Force has adopted this new food bank model to set higher standards for food donations.

“Kohl’s is proud to partner with Hunger Task Force to support the MyPlate model, which encourages the donation and consumption of healthy foods for deserving families,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s vice president of communications. “It’s a smart, simple approach that has a healthy impact on our community.”

According to a news release from Kohl’s, the funding will purchase nearly 700,000 pounds of food in 2017, including boxes of 1% dairy milk, cans of low-sodium green beans, bags of whole grain brown rice, naturally sweet canned pears and peaches in 100% juice, and pinto beans packed with plant-based protein. This purchased food will offset the substantial cost of supplying the Hunger Task Force network with the healthy, nutritious foods needed to stock MyPlate-certified pantries.

“Hunger Task Force is the first food bank in the country to operate under a healthy food model – the first MyPlate food bank,” said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force executive director. “We have set the standard on the importance of serving healthy food to the community, and this generous support from Kohl’s will help ensure we can provide nutritious foods to hungry Milwaukee families.”

Several food pantries within the Hunger Task Force network, including the Riverwest Food Pantry and Ebenezer Food Pantry and Clinic, are already operating under Hunger Task Force MyPlate guidelines. Hunger Task Force will be working with all of its network sites to implement the MyPlate model.

Kohl’s funding will also continue to support summer supper purchases. From June through August, the federal Summer Food Service Program provides mostly breakfast and lunch at summer meal sites, meaning many hungry children do not have access to healthy suppers. Hunger Task Force will direct Kohl’s funding to purchase nearly 65,000 summer suppers, ensuring that Milwaukee children in need who do not attend daycare or elementary school can receive three meals a day.

The donation is made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to benefit children’s initiatives. More information about the Hunger Task Force MyPlate model is available here.