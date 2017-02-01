Marquette Medical Brigade: 80 students, MU president’s wife, Coach Wojo’s wife headed to Nicaragua

MILWAUKEE — For over 20 years, students at Marquette University have sent medical brigades to South American countries in need. This year’s trip is to Nicaragua, and also involves a piece of the athletic department.

Over 80 Marquette students are gearing up for their mission.

“This is a completely student-led organization here and we are a medical brigade that goes down to Nicaragua and helps with medical, public health and water situations down there,” said Gabby Berg, Global Brigades student leader.

Going along with the students this year will be two high-profile MU women.

Amy Lovell, wife of Marquette President Mike Lovell, and Lindsay Wojciechowski, wife of Steve Wojciechowski, MU men’s basketball coach will be helping out.

“I actually approached Marquette about this a few years ago. Didn’t think it would work out with my schedule. Obviously being married to a basketball coach, didn’t think the timing was great, but figured after a few years it was time to start doing some stuff that I was excited about doing,” said Lindsay Wojciechowski.

“My daughter, Marissa, has gone on global brigades the past three years. This will be her third year, and she asked me to go last year, but it didn’t work out so I couldn’t go. This year I could go,” said Amy Lovell.

Both women have backgrounds in medicine, meaning they will do more than just chaperone.

Amy Lovell worked as a pharmacist.

“They set up a medical brigade for three days. I’ll be in the pharmacy as the English speaking pharmacist to answer questions for the students on what the medications are being used for and their uses and that kind of thing. There will also be a Nicaraguan pharmacist because I don’t speak Spanish,” said Amy Lovell.

Lindsay Wojciechowski is a nurse practitioner.

“We will be treating anything that comes in, so the students will be training and I’ll be on the primary care side of it, so women’s health, pediatrics, urgent care — whatever comes in, hopefully we will be ready for,” said Lindsay Wojciechowski.

It’s a new challenge outside of her family and profession, that Lindsay Wojciechowski said she’s excited to take on, and she feels this trip is just what you do when you are part of the Marquette community.

“I don’t feel any responsibility to do this as a basketball coach’s wife, but I do feel a responsibility to do this for Marquette University, and for the community that really represents community service — and win-win for me I really love travel and I love medicine so it really works well for everyone,” said Lindsay Wojciechowski.

Student organizers, like Berg, are welcoming both women with open arms.

“We are eager to have them on our crew,” said Berg. “It just shows how much our organization has spread across the campus. It’s bigger than health sciences. The Athletic Department’s hearing about it. The president knows about it, so it just shows that it’s growing.”

The Medical Brigades started on the Marquette campus over 20 years ago, and is now part of universities across the country.

They’ve already started to prepare for next year’s outreach which will be in January of 2018.