× Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man shot near 26th and Ohio Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place near 26th and Ohio Avenue Wednesday afternoon, February 1st.

According to police, shortly after 3:00 p.m., an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Officials say the man suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are searching for suspects.

No other details have been released.