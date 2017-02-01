Milwaukee police: 18-year-old man shot near 26th and Ohio Avenue

Posted 6:38 pm, February 1, 2017, by
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place near 26th and Ohio Avenue Wednesday afternoon, February 1st.

According to police, shortly after 3:00 p.m., an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Officials say the man suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are searching for suspects.

No other details have been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s