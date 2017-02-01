Nestle USA moving headquarters from California to Virginia

Posted 2:12 pm, February 1, 2017, by
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 23: Bags of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips are seen on a store shelf February 23, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Profit for Nestle, the world's biggest food and beverage company, rose $6.1 billion or 21 percent in 2005 with sales increasing 7.5 percent for to $69.54 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 23: Bags of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips are seen on a store shelf February 23, 2006 in San Francisco, California. Profit for Nestle, the world's biggest food and beverage company, rose $6.1 billion or 21 percent in 2005 with sales increasing 7.5 percent for to $69.54 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, VA — Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia.

About 750 jobs are associated with the move.

Nestle USA, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., says it will formally announce the move Wednesday in Rosslyn, Virginia, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Nestle USA is currently based in Glendale, California.

The new headquarters will be in the tallest building in the D.C. region. It has been vacant since its 2013 opening.

The Rosslyn area has suffered from a slowdown in federal job growth and McAuliffe has been working to diversify northern Virginia’s job base.

Nestle USA said the move brings its headquarters closer to its customers. The company said 85 percent of its top customers and 75 percent of its factories are in the eastern U.S.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s