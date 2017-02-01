× Piano Man in Packers Land! Billy Joel to play Lambeau Field in June

GREEN BAY — It’s official! The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation announced on Wednesday, February 1st that the Piano Man, Billy Joel, will perform at Lambeau Field on Saturday, June 17th.

In appreciation of the artist and his fans, the Green Bay Packers will honor Billy Joel by making him an official shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the following in a statement:

“We’re proud to welcome Billy Joel to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer. We’re looking forward to seeing Billy put on an extraordinary show for fans of all ages against the storied backdrop of Lambeau Field.”

This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever concert in Green Bay and his only live concert appearance in the state of Wisconsin in 2017. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via TicketMaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m.