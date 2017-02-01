Piano Man in Packers Land! Billy Joel to play Lambeau Field in June

Posted 1:30 pm, February 1, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 27: Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — It’s official! The Green Bay Packers and Live Nation announced on Wednesday, February 1st that the Piano Man, Billy Joel, will perform at Lambeau Field on Saturday, June 17th.

In appreciation of the artist and his fans, the Green Bay Packers will honor Billy Joel by making him an official shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the following in a statement:

“We’re proud to welcome Billy Joel to Lambeau Field and we’re excited for Green Bay to host such a celebrated musician and iconic performer. We’re looking forward to seeing Billy put on an extraordinary show for fans of all ages against the storied backdrop of Lambeau Field.”

This performance will be Billy Joel’s first ever concert in Green Bay and his only live concert appearance in the state of Wisconsin in 2017. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via TicketMaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s